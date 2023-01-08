Insane Hudson Valley Gourmet Sandwich Shop Hiding in Plain Sight

This is New York and if there's one thing New Yorkers love it is a good sandwich. There are great delis everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region but one small shop here is going above and beyond to make some awesome-looking sandwiches.

Some delis are good, quick and convenient but sometimes you want a little more. A fairly new gourmet sandwich shop clearly sees a sandwich as so much more than just some meat slapped between two pieces of bread.

When one door closes another one opens. That's the case literally for a fairly new gourmet sandwich shop here in the Hudson Valley. The spot received a very impressive 5 stars from almost 100 reviews on Google.

Where can you get these crazy sandwiches?

The Hog is located on Main Street in Wappingers Falls, New York. They moved in after the coffee shop closed its doors.

If you haven't heard of this place before it may be because they are relatively new to the area. The Hog opened about a year ago but opened its doors officially on 2/2/2022. Groundhog Day is a very fitting opening date for a restaurant called The Hog.

I stumbled on the restaurant on social media after seeing the peanut butter and jelly fried chicken sandwich that looked stunning.

The Hog is owned and operated by Adam who is the chef and Corrinne who you catch behind the counter.

Did you know this sandwich shop was here? Have you been there before? What's your favorite item off the menu?

They offer more than just sandwiches. They serve sweets and salad bowls as well.

