Impractical Joker Joe Gatto Coming to Poughkeepsie, New York

yThe Hudson Valley loves the Impractical Jokers. The show is absolutely hysterical and Joe Gatto may not be on the show anymore but he has had some of the most memorable moments. The cast members are often spotted at local restaurants and they never seem to be to busy to meet their fans and take pictures.

The restaurants may love having them visit but the cast members don't always have a great experience at the restaurant. Remember when Sal Vulcano tore into a local fast food restaurant? Sal Vulcano didn't hold back when talking about a low-rated fast food restaurant in Monticello, New York. The topic came up during an episode of the Undercover Vegetarian podcast. Check out his story.

Read More: Impractical Joker Blasts Monticello, NY Fast Food Restaurant

The pre sale kicked off on on Wednesday. If you want to see the show you shouldn't wait. General tickets go on sale this Friday, May 5th at 10am. You can order tickets at the MJN Convention Center box office or by clicking here.