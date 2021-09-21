The Hudson Valley is known for being home to many wonderful restaurants, but there are a few that tend to stand out above the rest. If you're a true 'Hudson Valley-er' chances are you've visited the Eveready Diner in Hyde Park, or at least know of it because of it's appearance on the Food Network show Diners Drive Ins and Dives.

Co-founder of the iconic Eveready Diner, Constntine "Gus" Serroukas passed away last week at the age of 89.

Patrons of the popular Hyde Park diner may recognize him, as he could often be found drinking his coffee and reading the newspaper at the counter.

According to his obituary, Constantine, better known as Gus, was born in Greece in 1932, and served in the Greek Military before coming to the United states in 1959. He became a business owner first in Jamaica Queens before relocating to Poughkeepsie with his family in 1967, and then opened the Double O Coffee Shop that was located on the corner of Main and Market in Poughkeepsie.

Gus expanded business in 1974, opening the Town and Country Diner in 1974 with his brother-in-law, and eventually launched various restaurants and businesses in the area that are well-known Hudson Valley staples. Together with his brother-in-law, sons, nephews and grandson, Gus went onto open the Double O Grill, Rolling Rock Cafe, and, as mentioned, the Everready Diner.

Gus was an active and established community member within the Hudson Valley, once recognized as the Entrepreneur of the Year for Business Excellence by Think Dutchess Alliance for Business, and was also noted as one of the founders of the Pan Gregorian Enterprises of Upper NY.

The full obituary listing can be found here.

