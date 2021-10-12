The co-founder of a popular, accessible, children's playground in the Hudson Valley has passed away at age 65.

Clare Moran was an active member of the Hudson Valley for many years. Since 2007 she had worked as a Clerk in the Town of East Fishkill Assessor's Office, volunteered as an EMT and was a Vice President and Liertenant with the East Fishkill Rescue Squad, and also spent time a Director for Hillside Lake Fire Company. She was likely most notably known as the co-founder of Julie's Jungle in Hopewell Junction, a playgound that provided the opportunity for children of ALL abilities to play with one another.

In a statement on the Julie's Jungle facebook page, her Julie's Jungle family expressed their sadness following the loss of Clare, and shared the following sentiments:

Clare made our playground a reality with her incomparable compassion, joyful sense of humor, and steadfast commitment to her community, especially children with special needs. She was a true and beloved friend to the whole team at Julie’s Jungle and we are devastated by her loss. While nothing will fill the tremendous hole in our hearts, we will seek comfort in the joyous play and laughter of children on our playground, with confidence that Clare is shining her warm, bright light upon them. You can see the official statement from Julie's Jungle regarding Clare's passing here.

Julie's Jungle, located on Old Lime Kiln Road in Hopewell Junction, is the first fully accessible playground in Dutchess County. It was built completely by volunteers and as a result of fundraising efforts largely led by Clare. Julie's Jungle officially opened to the public in July of 2016, but has expanded beyond what visitors may have experienced those five years ago.

Facebook/Julie's Jungle

As a Hudson Valley mom who has visited Julie's Jungle many times over the years, as well as a community member who was always excited to communicate with Clare to share information about plans and activities at Julie's Jungle these past few years, I'd like to personally thank Clare for all she did for the Hudson Valley, and send my deepest sympathy to her family and friends.

