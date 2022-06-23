Hyde Park Suffers 2 Huge Losses Within a Week

Shocked doesn’t even describe how I felt when I heard that Junior's Lounge on Salt Point Turnpike had been hit by a truck and destroyed. First of all, nobody knew for quite a while whether or not people were injured or worse. Second, Juniors Lounge is a Dutchess County Institution. It’s been here as long as I can remember.

Juniors was a neighborhood hangout and also a lively place to go at night, often with a live band or some other fun activity like karaoke. Bands from all over the Hudson Valley played at Junior’s. I’m sure just about every musician around has a cool story about Junior’s Lounge. I don’t think anyone ever felt uncomfortable at Junior’s. This is a huge loss for Dutchess County and beyond. It was a miracle that the people inside were not badly injured, however, they did lose their home and belongings. Keep your ears open for benefits for those affected.

And the other loss for Hyde Park? Just about a week ago the Hyde Park Brewing Company announced that they would be closing after over 25 years. That’s more than a quarter of a century of bringing great food and beer to the Hudson Valley, needless to say people were shocked and saddened by the sudden announcement. Hyde Park Brewing was really the first area brewing company, way ahead of their time. It’s been a tough couple of years for restaurants, and it was no different for Hyde Park Brewing.

Is there any good news? Junior’s says they will rebuild or relocate, although I’m not sure if that will be in Hyde Park. We’re all looking forward to the day when we can once again walk into Junior’s Lounge, hang with our friends and listen to some great music. Hopefully sooner than later.

