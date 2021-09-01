Hurricane Ida May Bring ‘1 in 100-Year Flood’ to Hudson Valley
What's left of Hurricane Ida will bring heavy rains and flash flooding to the Hudson Valley with the chance of a tornado. Officials say potential exists for the “1 in 100 year flood.”
"A serious situation develops today with the remnants of Ida moving through the region," the National Weather Service NY stated. "Total rainfall of 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts, will likely lead to flash flooding in many areas."
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from 8 a.m. Wednesday until Thursday afternoon for Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties as well as Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.
"The remnants of Ida as a post-tropical low will approach the region today. This approaching post-tropical low will allow for deep tropical moisture along the Middle Atlantic and Northeast to produce heavy rain showers this morning through early Thursday morning. The heaviest of the rain showers are expected late this afternoon through tonight," the National Weather Service states.
The Flash Flood Watch for Dutchess, Ulster, Greene, and Columbia counties goes into effect at 2 p.m. Wednesday and lasts until Thursday afternoon.
"Rain associated with Ida will occur. Rain will fall heavy at times, especially to the south & east of Albany, increasing the threat for flooding. Significant flash flooding will be possible across Ulster, Dutchess and Litchfield counties in particular," NWS Albany reports.
The National Weather Service predicts 3 to 6 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, for the entire region. This rainfall combined with wet antecedent conditions will likely lead to flash flooding. Flooding of fast-responding rivers and streams is likely, with the potential flooding of main stem rivers as well that could linger into the day on Thursday, officials say.
There's a chance for a thunderstorm late Wednesday afternoon and brief isolated tornadoes are possible.
Forecasters are worried because the ground is already saturated because of last week's rain from Tropical Storm Henri.
First Due Weather from The Compound believes the "potential is high for the '1 in 100 year Flood' for our area." First Due Weather from The Compound believes Orange County is in a high-risk area with 4 to 10 inches of rain likely.
"Ida has trended toward becoming the most significant rainfall producer of the season," First Due Weather from The Compound writes on Facebook.
Hudson Valley Weather continues to believe IDA will bring 4 to 6 inches of rain to the region with localized higher amounts.
"The impacts from Ida have the highest potential to cause significant flooding across our region," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook. "This coupled with the saturated grounds left behind by Henri is a bad combination. This storm has the potential to create dangerous flash flooding over the next 24 hours, if you are prone to flooding please be prepared to evacuate to higher ground."
