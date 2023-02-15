Hudson Valley Woman Confesses To Killing New York Doctor

"Drugged driving" in the Hudson Valley led to the death of an "innocent member of our community whose life was dedicated to helping others."

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 38-year-old Ezzial Williams of Newburgh, New York pleaded guilty to her role in the death of a New York doctor.

Newburgh, New York Woman Pleads Guilty To Vehicular Manslaughter

In Orange County Court, Williams pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the second degree.

Williams crossed the double yellow line on Route 32 in Cornwall in October 2021 and crashed into another car, killing a local vascular surgeon.

John C. Hordines Jr., 54, of New Windsor was pronounced deceased.

New York Doctor Killed in Head-On Cornwall Crash

Newburgh Woman Was Speeding, On Drugs

Williams was speeding on Route 32 in the Town of Cornwall back in October and on cocaine before crossing over the double-yellow line.

Before driving, Williams had smoked cocaine, some of which was recovered from a crack pipe found in her belongings after the crash, officials say.

Williams admitted she was impaired by the consumption of cocaine at the time of the collision, was speeding and crossed over the double yellow line, officials say.

“Drugged driving is a deadly choice that leads to terrible outcomes,” Hoovler said. “We lost an innocent member of our community whose life was dedicated to helping others. Incidents such as this one are not accidents, they are serious crimes and perpetrators need to be held accountable. I hope that this case serves as a warning to those inclined to make the same senseless choice made by the defendant in this case.”

As part of the plea agreement, she will be sentenced to 3.5 to 7 years in prison, which is the maximum sentence allowed under New York State law.

