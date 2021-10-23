Hudson Valley Winery Extends Popular Food Truck Weekends

There are people from far and wide that head to the Hudson Valley this time of year to enjoy the colorful fall foliage. It’s one of the most beautiful spots in the Northeast and beyond. And one of the nicest areas in the Hudson Valley is Millbrook. The foliage colors are vibrant, there are cool shops and restaurants, and there's an awesome winery with plenty of weekend fun.

Food Truck Weekends at Millbrook Vineyards and Winery have turned out to be so popular that they're going to run right through the end of October. If you’ve never been to Millbrook Winery, you’ve been missing out on some of the best views (and wines) in the Hudson Valley. Add fall foliage to those views and you’ve got yourself a perfect leaf peeping spot.

If you’re looking for a great way to enjoy a fall weekend day, why not spend your weekend at the winery enjoying the beautiful weather, the wine and food truck fare? Food trucks will arrive at the winery and be ready for service at 12PM. Seating is first come first served and reservations are not required.

This weekend you can enjoy food from the Cluck Truck on Saturday and Valia’s Wood-Fired Oven on Sunday. Next weekend, make it the perfect Halloween weekend with a trip to Millbrook Winery. On Saturday, Oct. 30, The Grille Wagon will be serving up delicious food and on Sunday, Oct. 31 the Food Dude will be the featured food truck.

Millbrook Vineyards and Winery is located at 26 Wing Road in Millbrook.

For more information about the Food Truck Weekends, other events happening at the Winery and directions, visit the Millbrook Winery website.

