Hudson Valley Virtual St. Patrick’s Day Runs

Mother Nature has blessed us with plenty of sunshine lately. You can almost smell the fresh, crisp Spring air. We have so many things to look forward to this month, one of those being St. Patrick’s Day. Things may be done differently this year or folks are finding a way to make the best of the situation. Typically, we would be joining in on parades, festivities and runs. It seems like the runs are still going on this year, but just virtually. I have a new appreciation for the things that we can do virtually that we never thought were possible. Check out these virtual and in person runs and be apart of the St. Patrick’s festivities after all.

Shamrock Run

In Kingston, the 33rd Annual Shamrock Run for 2021 is still going on You can be a part of this event in a few ways. Simply, register through ZippyReg for the run and price is $20 which includes a running neck gaiter mask delivered to your home. Secondly, you can choose your Shamrock Run Race Day with any weather condition you prefer. You’ll be able to run your 2-mile course on any of the days of this race. You will then be able to choose your route of the street, indoor or outdoor. Lastly, take the time to congratulate yourself and post your results! Check out more here .

March 5th- March 17th, 2021

Kingston, NY

Irish 5K Sweat-er Run

This virtual run allows you to join in on a 5k or 10k in honor of the Irish American Heritage Museum for St. Patrick’s Day. Simply, sign up and complete the registration. After doing so, create your own bib for the virtual race. Be sure to print it out and wear it as you complete your run. Doing this virtually is a great thing because you can do it whenever you want and wherever. For more details, check this out .

March 8th-March 14th, 2021

Virtual

St. Patrick’s Day Ramble

The Village of Montgomery is hosting their Run For The Gold 5K Race. They take pride in their committee and the efforts in making this come together safely. This race will be done in smaller sections but also the option of doing it virtually as well. They look forward to seeing the smiling faces and happy runners this year. Check out more details here .

March 20, 2021

Montgomery, NY

Will you be joining one of these races? If so, in person or virtually? Let us know below.

Tips For Going To the Walkway Over the Hudson