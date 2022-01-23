31 of The Coziest Hudson Valley Tiny Homes on AirBnB
Whether you're a Hudson Valley resident or visiting from out of town, being able to escape your everyday stresses is always welcomed.
Why not get comfy at one of these 31 cozy tiny homes in the Hudson Valley?
AirBnB is an excellent resource if you're looking to get out of town and not necessarily looking to stay at a hotel or resort. You can book a cabin in Colorado or a beach house in North Carolina. A tree house down south? They have that too. But AirBnB also gives you an opportunity to explore your own hometown.
A quick search for 'Tiny Homes Hudson Valley' brought me to a plethora of some of the cutest tiny houses in our area.
What Exactly is a Tiny Home?
You might have heard of Tiny Homes when you accidentally landed on HGTV. According to CNBC a Tiny Home is described as:
generally designated as being under 600 square feet, but the average size of a tiny house for sale in the U.S. is actually just 225 square feet, or roughly eight times smaller than a typical home.
With that being said, Wikipedia gives the Tiny House Movement a broader definition:
The tiny-house movement is an architectural and social movement that advocates for downsizing living spaces, simplifying, and essentially "living with less."
Hudson Valley Tiny Home creators are innovative in the sense that they turned old trailers, trains and even school houses into actual Tiny Homes.
The Tiny House Movement has hit the Hudson Valley and we found over 25 tiny homes to rent for a weekend getaway right in your own backyard. They have something for everyone. From Tiny Homes made for the 'glamper' in your life, tricked out with heated floors and hot tubs, or the rough and ragged camper who doesn't mind roughing it with no running water and making a visit to the outhouse.
They might be tiny in size, but these Tiny Homes have a lot of personality. Take a look at the Tiny Homes below available on AirBnB and get ready for your next Hudson Valley staycation.