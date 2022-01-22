Hudson Valley Teen Missing, Mom Pleads For Help

A Hudson Valley teenager has gone missing, and her Mother has taken to the Internet in hopes of getting clues as to where she's gone.

Monique Mallett was last seen at Taco Bell in Kingston. The 17-year-old Saugerties girl has since gone missing and police are looking for leads that may help bring her home. According to her mother, Tami Beth, Monique suffers from a mental health issue that "puts her in danger."

A message has been posted on the Saugerties Village Facebook group in hopes of finding the young girl.

Can everyone please share. My daughter is missing. She’s 17 and has a mental health issue that puts her in danger. Her name is Monique Mallett. Height is 5’11 about 150 pounds. She lives in Saugerties, NY but last seen at Taco Bell in Kingston, N.Y.

Messages of support continue to come in from concerned strangers who are sharing the information in hopes of finding a lead as to Monique's whereabouts.

An update on Wednesday, January 19 from the girl's mother indicated that she was still not located. She did commend the Town of Ulster police, who she says is working on the case.

They are doing an amazing job. They are working their hardest and I truly am so very grateful.

Prayers and well wishes continue to roll in, but very few leads. Tami is asking everyone to share her story in hopes that someone in the Hudson Valley will see it who may have information as to where Monique could be.

If you have any information about this missing girl, you can contact the Town of Ulster Police at 845 382-1111. Otherwise, please consider sharing this story in hopes of reuniting Monique with her mother.

