Hudson Valley Stranger Accused of Kidnapping Woman and Two Kids

Police say a terrifying attack played out in Dutchess County on Monday when a woman was targeted by a man with a knife.

On February 6 just before 7 pm, police received a call from a woman who said she had been the victim of a brutal attempted robbery. The story she told would terrify any parent.

According to the woman, she was sitting in a parked vehicle with two children aged three and five when the incident occurred. The car was parked not far from Marist College on Spruce Street. Police say their investigation revealed that an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and showed the woman a knife.

He told her that he was going to get inside the vehicle and that she needed to do what he said or he "would hurt her babies."

Google Google loading...

After entering the woman's car, the stranger allegedly instructed her to drive to a store in the City of Poughkeepsie. Police say the man then told the woman to go into the store and withdraw money from her bank account while he waited inside the vehicle with the children, still brandishing a knife.

After complying with his demands, the woman returned to the car with the money. That's when she says he forced her to drive to a second location at knifepoint. After arriving at the destination, the victim began crying, which enraged the alleged attacker, causing him to begin screaming at her.

The altercation began to attract the attention of people passing by, which caused the stranger to quickly flee the vehicle, leaving the victims and money behind.

While investigating the crime, City of Poughkeepsie police say they identified the suspect as Derrick Woodhouse, a 49-year-old man from Poughkeepsie with four violent felony convictions.

Google Google loading...

Woodhouse was arrested and charged with Kidnapping in the second degree, a class B felony, Attempted Robbery in the first degree, a class C felony and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor.

Get our free mobile app

Police are asking witnesses to come forward with any information they may have about this incident or the possibility that Woodhouse had attempted similar incidents before. Statements can be made to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department by calling 845 451-7577.

The 13 Most Violent Streets in Poughkeepsie, New York