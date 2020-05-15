The Hudson Valley is home to a wide variety of dining options: farm-to-table, gastropubs, vegetarian, fine dining and a plentiful selection of ethnic restaurants to satisfy even the most discerning and adventurous palates.

Maybe it's because we have the Culinary Institute of America in our backyard with their Hyde Park campus or because the beauty of the region and the proximity to local farms draws budding restauranteurs here, but the Hudson Valley is graced with a disproportionate number of incredible restaurants.

We have James Beard Award nominees and craft beer brewing champions, Food Network show winners and FoodNetwork.com honorees. And that's not even mentioning the mouthwatering comfort food of the mom and pop shops on Main Streets through the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

We've collected listings of restaurants in the Mid-Hudson Region, which includes Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan and Ulster counties. You can sort through these restaurants based on the options available at each dining establishment. These options include takeout, curbside pickup, delivery, online order, alcohol takeout, gift cards and current deals.

Are you the owner or manager of a restaurant and noticed that your location is missing or contains inaccurate information? Contact Regional Digital Managing Editor Jacklyn Corley at jacklyn.corley@townsquaremedia.com with the email subject Hudson Valley Restaurant Listings Addition/Correction Request.

If you want to have a deal included in this listings in partnership with Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley, please contact Director of Sales Chad Burkett at chad.burkett@townsquaremedia.com or Digital Sales Director Jillian Price at jillian.price@townsquaremedia.com with the email subject Hudson Valley Restaurant Listings Deal Inquiry.