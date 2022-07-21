Hudson Valley Police Department Offering Fun Program for Kids

Kids can have fun and learn new information during the special program. If you have children, keeping them occupied during the summer can be tough. What if there was a way to let them have fun, keep them occupied and learn a few things? Well, the Village of Monroe Police Department has come up with a great idea and it sounds like a great time for everyone involved.

What program is the Village of Monroe Police Department putting on?

They are hosting a Youth Academy and kids can learn about law enforcement while attending it. The academy will include mock crime scene, K-9 demonstrations, a helicopter demo and much more, sounds like fun. I have a younger brother who is a police officer and I know he would have loved to attend a program like this when he was younger.

When is the Youth Academy going on?

It will happen Monday, August 22nd- Friday August 26th and the hours of operation will be from 9am-1pm. That's a good amount of time for learning and keeping the kids occupied.

Who can attend the Youth Academy?

The academy is being offered to Village of Monroe residents. Does that mean non-residents can't attend? Not exactly, people who don't live in the Village of Monroe will be considered, but it does depend on the class size.

More information can be found at the police station or at www.monroepd.org. Have tons of fun if you attend and thank you to the Village of Monroe Police for putting this on and all the hard work they do for the community.

