Hudson Valley Philharmonic Maestro Suddenly Passes Away

Randall Craig Fleischer, the conductor of the Hudson Valley Philharmonic, has died.

In a message on their Facebook page, the Bardavon said they were "shocked and saddened" to hear about Fleischer's sudden passing. The conductor was scheduled to perform during a virtual concert on Saturday. Just last month Fleischer hosted a similar event with musicians in the Hudson Valley.

Besides the Hudson Valley Philharmonic, Fleischer was also the Music Director and Conductor for two other symphony orchestras in Youngstown, Ohio and Anchorage, Alaska. In 2016 the conductor gained international fame for his work on Rocktopia. The mix of classical music with rock went on a world tour which was also broadcast on PBS.

Fleischer's death was a surprise to many who were unaware of any health issues. Just this week he was said to be attending virtual meetings for upcoming performances. Sources say an autopsy is planned. The maestro passed away at his Los Angeles home where he lived with his wife Heidi and daughter Michaela.