New York to Spend $63.5 Million Replacing Hudson Valley Bridges

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced massive funds being allocated to updated and replace bridges all across New York State.

The total sum being spent on the bridge updates and replacements is $484 million. The funding will be spread across 137 communities to fund 216 different projects. Funding for these projects is coming from the Bridge NY initiative with assistance from the federal Bridge Formula Program.

Updates and Replacements for Bridges in the Hudson Valley

There are three projects in the Mid-Hudson region that will receive funding as a part of this initiative. In total, the Mid-Hudson region is getting $63.5 million to take care of these projects.

A portion of the funds will be going to the town/village of Mount Kisco. The focus of these funds is to replace Preston Way Bridge. This bridge sits above the Harlem Line of Metro North.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Orange County will also be receiving a portion of the funding. Their main project is to replace Sterling Lake Road Bridge which hangs above Ringwood Road.

The final cut of the funding will go to Ulster County. They are to use funds to replace the Denning Road Bridge over the East Branch Neversink River.

Other Major Projects Being Funded

The Western New York Region is receiving the largest portion of the funding, totaling $77.4 million. New York City is receiving the second-most amount of funding at $73.8 million. This funding will be focused on replacing Belt Parkway bridges.

There's no definite timeline of when these projects will begin construction as of yet, but we will be sure to update you with any traffic advisories regarding these areas.

Highlights Of The 2025 New York State Budget Here are the highlights of the historic $237 billion state budget.