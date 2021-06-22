Hudson Valley Man Killed At BBQ, After Surviving Shooting In Head

A Hudson Valley man was fatally shot while attending a BBQ, nine years after he survived being shot from point-blank range in the head.

Tamel Jackson-Breland of Middletown was fatally shot in New York City on Sunday, the New York Post reports. The 31-year-old was taken to Harlem Hospital by a private vehicle after he was shot in the back, police say.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities believe Jackson-Breland was shot at a barbecue on West 140th Street near Frederick Douglass Boulevard. As of this writing, no arrests have been made.

In 2012, Jackson-Breland survived being shot in the head at point-blank range. Jackson-Breland, then 22, was shot by a teen in the head during a barbecue in East Harlem, according to the New York Daily News.

The shooting happened during a cookout in a schoolyard. The Middletown man survived the 2012 shooting despite being shot in the head at point-blank range. The bullet passed through Jackson-Breland's brain, but somehow did not kill him, the New York Daily News reports.

