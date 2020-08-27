Hudson Valley Man Convicted For Raping Child

A Hudson Valley man is heading to jail for raping a child on two occasions.

On Tuesday, Putnam County District Attorney Robert V. Tendy announced that Khori Salmon of Mahopac was sentenced to a total of 18 years in state prison, 20 years post-release supervision after he was found guilty by a jury trial of two counts of rape and course of sexual conduct against a child.

Salmon started sexually abusing a nine-year-old child when he lived in the Bronx. He moved to Putnam County in 2017 and the sexual abuse continued cumulating in the rape of a then 12-year-old on two occasions in his Putnam County home in 2018.

Salmon must also register as a sex offender.

"This conviction was the product of fantastic collaboration between numerous law enforcement agencies and my office," Tendy said.

District Attorney Tendy thanked the New York City Police Department, and the Bronx District Attorney’s Office for their assistance during this joint investigation as well as the Carmel Police Department, whose detectives investigated and arrested Salmon, specifically detective Frank Chibbaro, Detective Michael Sheil, and Detective Sgt. Michael Nagle.