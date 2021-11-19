Hudson Valley Holiday Tradition Expands To Across New York State

More New York residents will be able to enjoy a Hudson Valley holiday tradition.

Hudson Valley residents can still enjoy the holiday show.

After taking a break off in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the people behind HUNG With Care are once again taking their "titillating" show on the road.

"The original, fully scripted show is a scintillating sleigh ride of yuletide classics featuring performances from New York City’s premier cabaret artists with specialties ranging from burlesque to dance, circus acts, drag, live singing and so much more," the HUNG With Care website states.

The "holiday burlesque spectacular" started in 2012. Now in its 8th season, HUNG With Care’s 2021 season will present four shows in four different cities across New York State.

The first two shows will be performed in the Hudson Valley. One in Orange County the other in Ulster. Then HUNG With Care hits the road to the Captial Region and Ithaca.

Below is the full schedule:

Friday, Nov 26: Newburgh

Saturday, Nov 27: Rosendale

Sunday, Nov 28: Albany

Friday, Dec 3: Ithaca

The 2021 cast features some of New York City's best and brightest cabaret stars, officials say. CLICK HERE for tickets.

