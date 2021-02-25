Hudson Valley Hiking Trail Etiquette for Pets

It's no secret, the Hudson Valley is the perfect place for an outdoor adventure.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, more and more people have been traveling to the Hudson Valley to escape the confines of their homes. Our hiking trails saw a huge spike in numbers throughout 2020 and will most likely see the same trend in 2021.

Not only were humans hitting the trails, but they were also bringing their pets along.

If you are planning on hiking with your pets in 2021, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind you to follow trail etiquette.

In a post on Facebook, the DEC explained:

The most important rule is to keep your pup leashed. While I personally love coming across pups on the trail, other humans and dogs might not be so accepting.

The DEC suggests:

Remember to respect the space and experience of all users and always ask before allowing your dog to approach other people or pets. Your furry friend might like running free, but keeping your pet leashed helps protect them, other visitors and pets, and local wildlife especially in harsh times like winter. If leashes are required, keep your canine clipped at all times.

Other etiquette includes picking up after your dog goes to the bathroom and covering yellow snow with fresh snow during the winter months.

For other ways to keep our trails safe and clean, follow the NYS DEC on social media and the Leave No Trace campaign on Facebook.