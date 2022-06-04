Have you been or are you looking for balloons for your special occasion, birthday, party or even fundraiser? While there is a bit of a legality about releasing balloons, which we will not go into here, where do you go to get helium filled balloons in the Hudson Valley?

These balloons can be Mylar or latex, or any regular or specialty type of balloon, but the places that they seem to be available have dwindled since COVID. So, I reached out to some friends and they were only too happy to help explain where they recently had purchased balloons for a graduation party close to home. Here's what they said:

Where can you get helium filled balloons in the Hudson Valley?

Photo by Tore F on Unsplash Photo by Tore F on Unsplash loading...

One of the places that they told me about, might require a bit more work on your part. Target locations have a Balloon Tank in a Box kit, which will blow up quite a few balloons for you. The pros, you might have more helium than you need, and you could potentially save the tank for another event. Cons, you now have a tank just hanging out at your house. Plus, how do you recycle it?

Which discount stores have helium balloons in the Hudson Valley?

Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash loading...

Maybe, I should say, call before you head over there on this one. Family Dollar locations have quite a few balloons to choose from. However, this suggestion came with people telling me what they blow them up with is not helium. What is it? Not sure. Does it make the balloons inflate so you don't have too? Yes.

Grocery Stores in the Hudson Valley have helium filled balloons.

Photo by Brian McGowan on Unsplash Photo by Brian McGowan on Unsplash loading...

Yes, they do. In many cases they have pre-filled and balloons that you can buy and have filled, while you shop. If you need more than a few, call in advance. The place to look at the grocery store for the balloons? Head straight to the flora department. While, they might not have a person there to help you all of the time, you should be able to get another associate to assist with balloons.

Where can you order balloons ahead in the Hudson Valley, and then just pick up?

Photo by Rafael Garcin on Unsplash Photo by Rafael Garcin on Unsplash loading...

The last location that was recommended was Party City. The suggestion was to go there, pick out what you want and then place an order for pick-up. Again, there are a bunch of pluses for this. You will know what you are getting, and odds are they will have the last minute other thing that you don't realize you need until you are there picking up your balloons.

Good luck with your balloon search. If you know of another place that should be added to our list, let us know.

New Balloons For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In New York The 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York city has new additions to the inflatable lineup this year.



Hudson Valley Company Brings Unique Fun to Your Next Party YoBounce Party Rental Can Now Bring Foam to Your Party. Check it Out!