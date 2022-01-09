Hudson Valley Full Moon Schedule for 2022

If your resolution for 2022 was to get outside more, why not plan it out ahead of time?

With the start of a New Year several out of this world sources have shared their knowledge on when we can see every single Full Moon throughout 2022. Earlier this month Forbes released dates of when we can expect a full moon each month. Not only that, but they've also shared when we'll be getting Super Blood Moons and if there are any Total Lunar Eclipses scheduled (hint: there are).

Stargazing across the Hudson Valley can be a fun activity to partake in with the whole family.

We dug a little deeper and went to The Almanac for some of the history behind theses full moons and their names. The Almanac explains:

Historically, Native American and other traditional names for full or new Moons were used to track the seasons. The Moon names that we use in The Old Farmer’s Almanac come from Native American, Colonial American, or other traditional North American sources passed down through generations. Note that for Native American names, each Moon name was typically applied to the entire lunar month in which it occurred, the month starting either with the new Moon or full Moon. Additionally, a name for the lunar month might vary each year or between bands or other groups within the same nation.

When will you be able to catch a glimpse of the Full Flower Super Blood Full Moon? Will you be out and about to see the Full Harvest Moon rise in September? Get the dates and times below and happy moon hunting!