3 Hudson Valley Food Truck Festivals You Are Going to Want to Check Out This Summer

Some of the best food I have ever eaten has come from a food truck. I remember trying wood-fired oven pizza when it was mobile and I was taken away. I heard that local taco trucks have the best tacos in the Hudson Valley.

I used to order food from a fries truck. You heard me, all different types of fries with different toppings and it was delicious. My mouth is watering right now thinking about those fries. Some food trucks even have fresh-squeezed lemonade for summer.

I love that you still get to experience fresh food made in front of you and you can take it to go that quick. This is also supporting hard-working, locally owned businesses. The prices are typically less expensive than restaurants and you can always follow your favorite food truck to their next event.

Check out these three events happening this summer.

The Warwick Food Truck Festival will take place on August 5, 2021. The event will happen at 100 St. Stephen’s Place in Warwick from 4-9pm.

The Catskill Food Festival will take place on September 25, 2021. This event will happen at Dutchman’s Landing in Catskill from 4-10pm.

The Saugerties Food Truck Festival will take place on July 22, August 19, and September 16, 2021. This event will happen at Cantine Field in Saugerties on Thursdays from 4:30-9pm.

Have you ever had a great experience with food trucks? Share your experience with us on the app!