Hudson Valley Dunkin’ to Be Site of Winning Drive-Thru Wedding

A Hudson Valley Dunkin' will transform into a wedding chapel for two lucky lovers.

During a time when large weddings are just not possible, Dunkin' has decided to throw two of their customers a safe, socially distanced ceremony that they'll never forget. The legendary donut chain has teamed up with I Do Drive-Thru, a company that has been helping couples get married in fun and creative ways during the pandemic.

Last month Dunkin' invited engaged couples to enter to win a once-in-a-lifetime wedding ceremony at their drive-thru window. Now that the lucky lovers have been selected, their wedding ceremony has been scheduled for Friday, February 12 at the Dunkin' on Route 211 in the Town of Walkill.

The good news for couples in the Hudson Valley is that even if you didn't get selected for the drive-thru wedding, you're still invited to visit this specially-selected Dunkin' location between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. for a drive-thru vow renewal or commitment ceremony.

To celebrate the nuptials that will be happening at the Route 211 Dunkin', the company will also be launching a special online wedding pop-up shop. Specially designed wedding merchandise incorporating the Dunkin' brand will be available on their website starting this Thursday, February 11.

