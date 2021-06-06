Hudson Valley Day Spa Makes List of Top 100 in North America

Tell me you have not thought about it? A spa day? A YOU day? One where you can just be pampered and relax? While some think of pampering and think massage or facial, others think of it as a manicure/pedicure, where you can just tune out the rest of the world.

The last year has been a challenge for you mentally and physically, but it has also been a challenge for businesses who may have had to reduce services or even close because of the pandemic. Spas of America put out their list of the Top 100 places, not just in the United States, but in all of North America, and there is one from the Hudson Valley that makes the list.

Spas of America chose one in Rhinebeck, the Mirbeau Inn & Spa Rhinebeck, in Rhinebeck, New York. The Mirabeau made it to the list in the #98 position. This is especially formidable as they have been open just over a year.

I made a visit to this Spa last fall and was pleased with the amenities and the services. It is easy to say I would return. I only fear that getting an appointment at this Spa will be a challenge now because they made this list.

There are a few other great Day Spa's in the Hudson Valley, for your much needed pampering:

There were 6 other spas that made the list in the State of New York. Have you ever been to a day spa? Was it for a special occasion or to treat yourself?