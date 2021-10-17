Hudson Valley Car Dealership to Host Pet Adoption Event

I always look forward to seeing local organizations coming together to make a difference. If there has been anything that the past couple of years have taught us, is that we aren't alone. Communities have come together to assist each other time and time again.

A local car dealership will host a pet adoption event. Barking Back Rescue located in Montgomery, New York is working with them. They help with bringing dogs from shelters that are at max capacity or homeless dogs. These fur babies then stay with a foster until they are find their fur-ever home.

Barking Back Rescue takes pride in their mission to provide all animals with safety, health, finding them to perfect family and more.

Johnstons Subaru in Middletown, New York will be hosting this event as a collaboration with Barking Back Rescue. This event will take place on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 at 12 pm at Johnstons Subaru located at 3480 Route 6, Middletown, New York.

It's exciting that adoptions are available on site. However, if you could make a donation, they ask for the following items, leashes, collars, dog food and dog bowls. Other donations that are needed include, cleaning supplies, paper towels and towels.

If you are able to make a donation, they're preferred products are 4Health from TSC and Whole Hearted from Petco.

Find out more here.

There are also other animal shelters and organizations that could use donations as well. Consider the following rescues below as well.

Pets Alive, Middletown

Hudson Valley SPCA, New Windsor

Dutchess County SPCA, Hyde Park

Will you be attending this event? Have you been to one before? Let us know below.

Meet the Hiking Therapy Animals of the Hudson Valley Eleanor Pigby made a splash on social media around the Hudson Valley this week. Turns out she's part of a pretty special team. Get to know Eleanor and the rest of the Pets For Purpose Animal Therapy group of The Summit School in Nyack.