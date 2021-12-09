Hudson Valley Business Adding 2nd Location at Prominent Route 9 Location

One location off of route 9 in Poughkeepsie is set to welcome new tenants soon.

We had numerous conversations over the years asking how can the Hudson Valley have so much new construction going up when we have so many buildings that sit vacantly? If you drive up and down route 9 from Fishkill to Rhinebeck, you can see with your own eyes that there are way too many places that sit unused.

The good news is that one of those locations, the former home of Montgomery Wards Automotive Center, is welcoming new tenants in the spring of 2022. Foreign Car Specialists made the official announcement on Facebook,

"ANNOUNCING - Foreign Car Specialists' SECOND location! Opening Spring, 2022 at 1937 South Road, Poughkeepsie. We're so excited to have the room to add additional staff members, provide technical training, and host special events at this prime Southern Dutchess County location!"

Foreign Car Specialists/Facebook

Foreign Car Specialists opened their first location at 124 Washington St, Poughkeepsie back in 1994 and have been serving the area ever since. As many Poughkeepsie and surrounding area customers can attest, they really do great work!!! According to their website owners, Kevin and Lisa Eckler love serving this area and are committed to providing customers with quality workmanship.

When asked why they opened their shop in Poughkeepsie, Kevin said, "I opened the shop back in 1994 because I wasn’t happy with how the dealerships treated their customers and I knew I could provide dealership quality work, if not better, with far better customer service. And we’ve succeeded in doing just that!" They've succeeded enough to now be ready to open their second location in the spring of 2022.

Foreign Car Specialists/Facebook

With this location being the former home to another auto center, the transition to becoming a Foreign Car Specialists location should be an easy one. Once the official grand opening date is set we will update this article with all the details.

