Modern Day Kingston Castle fit for Cinderella Complete with Turret and Tunnel

If you have ever dreamed of living in a castle but thought it might be too drafty we have a modern-day castle located in the Hudson Valley that is an air-tight dream come true.

924 Lapla Road in Kingston New York is being offered for a mere $12 Million and worth every penny in my opinion. It took over 20 years to finish and it is stunning not to mention its one-of-a-kind views of the Catskill Mountains.

It doesn't look like a traditional castle but it is definitely a castle with some cool 2021 castle features. It offers a pool and spa, it has a large fireplace in a grand room. It also has a turret and a tunnel. That's right this castle comes with its own underground tunnel. You can travel from the main house to the main barn all along a 200 foot stone tunnel.

This Bluestone Castle has views from Mohonk to the Catskills. During certain times of the year, it even has 2 sunsets. It has a 5000 square foot house with a total of 11,000 square feet under roof, which means there is an additional 6,000 square not including the house that is covered space for your enjoyment. There is space for a multi-car garage and a studio in the barn

The owner of this castle has experience with stone masonry and took care when building it to include so many features. He is actually sought after for his skills with bluestone.

Grab your prince charming and let's take a look inside