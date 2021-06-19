Hudson Valley Bandstand Summer Concert Series Lineup Announced

It is truly music to my ears to hear about all the live music in our area. Thankfully, it seems that every town or village is hosting events and concerts within the community. The feeling of walking around in one of the cute little towns, listening to local musicians and seeing friendly faces is my favorite thing about summer. I have attended a few concert series events in the Hudson Valley, and it is a good time.

Cornwall-on-Hudson will be having their Bandstand Summer Concert Series. In the village, these concerts will take place every Tuesday from 6:30pm-8:00pm during the summer months and weather permitting. The first event took place on June 6, 2021.

This event is free and open to the public. Be sure to tell your friends, family, and neighbors about the joining of the community and supporting local musicians in our area. You can also bring a chair or blanket and something that would be suitable for a picnic. There is also nearby restaurants and bars that you could pop into during breaks during the performance.

If it rains on any of these events, the event will be postponed until the next day.

There is a mix of music at these events, ranging from rock, pop, R8B and more. You can check out the full list and lineup on their Facebook page.

Along with Cornwall, I have also attended Montgomery’s Concert Series. This will begin on July 1st, 2021. In addition to Montgomery, I enjoyed the Town of Crawford, Pine Bush Summer Concert Series which begins July 9, 2021.

Will you be attending live music this summer, if so, where? Share with us below, stay cool!