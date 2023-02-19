Hudson Valley Business Owner Wins Prominent Award For Best on The East Coast

Winning an award has been something that we have all strived for since we were little. In school, we got praised and even given gifts if we achieved a goal or received a special award.

As adults, it may be harder to win something or receive recognition in our everyday lives. When this rare moment happens, I would believe that it also awakens something inside of us to not only feel proud of ourselves but to give one credit for such an achievement.

Here in the Hudson Valley, there is a lot of local businesses. From boutiques to restaurants, cideries, breweries and wineries, it could never get boring. These one of a kind, local businesses fill our towns with excitement, a place to feel welcomed and a connection with the community.

A Hudson Valley Business Owners Wins Prominent Award

Not only is it fun to root for yourself, your family members and even friends but when it's also in regards to a Hudson Valley business owner, the community wants to show their support as well.

It's motivating and inspiring to see such hard working, optimistic and powerful business leaders in the Hudson Valley. It's important for us to show our support for them as they set examples of leadership, community and passion.

Hudson Valley business owner Paige Flori won an incredible award. Flori is the owner of Boutique Wines, Spirits and Cider located in Fishkill, NY.

Paige Flori Received An Award From The American Cider Association

According to ABC News 10,

The 2023 Cider Excellence Award Winners was recently released by The American Cider Association. Those who are loyal customers of Boutique Wines, Spirits and Cider in Fishkill would not be surprised by the exciting news as those who visit there understand how this award is well deserved.

Paige Flori Won Pommelier Of The Year For The East Coast

This major achievement is an inspiration to witness. A pommelier can be deserved as someone who is a cider specialist.

According to the American Cider Association, Flori has a list of impressive certifications.

Flori's other certifications consist of,

"Sommelier (Court of Master Sommeliers), Level 2 Wine with Distinction (Wine & Spirits Education Trust), Certified Bourbon Professional (The Council of Whiskey Masters), Certified Sommelier (Wine Education Institute) and Champagne MOOC with Distinction (Comité Champagne)."

What Is The American Cider Association?

The American Cider Association is an organization that consists of not only cider but also Perry producers from all over the United States. Their mission includes expanding and growing

"diverse and successful U.S. cider industry by providing valuable information, resources and services to our members and by advocating on their behalf."

How Can The Community Show Their Support To The Pommelier Of The Year Winner?

Flori's business, Boutique Wines, Spirits and Cider not only brings in residents of Fishkill but those who also hear the positive reviews of the location. This isn't the first that Flori has received recognition for her efforts.

According to Boutique Wines, Spirits and Cider, they have been recognized numerous times.

Best Wine Shop Hudson Valley Magazine 2022

Runner Up Best Wine and Liquor Store Chronogram Magazine

Runner Up Best Tasting Room Chronogram Magazine

Runner Up Best Tasting Room Rural Intelligence Magazine

Supporting local businesses is always a good idea and a way for us to show that we are happy to have their store in our location, serving us.

Where is your favorite cider served in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

