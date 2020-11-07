Hudson River Housing Event to Raise Awareness About Homelessness

Hudson River Housing is hosting an event to bring awareness to our homeless communities along with raising money to assist with the upcoming winter months. Homelessness Awareness Month is in November, one of the reasons why The 14th Annual Wind Chill event is taking place at this time.

This event will take place on Friday, November 6th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Poughkeepsie Trolley Barn. The organization asks guests to bring wear masks.

With the circumstances pertaining to this year, Hudson River Housing is offering the opportunity to attend this event in person or virtually. They hope to spread the knowledge of our homeless communities and offer advice on what we can do to help improve their conditions.

Regardless of how you are attending, you will still have the option to be a part of this evening. During the time of this event, you’ll have the opportunity to learn about the volunteers and how to become an essential part of the dedicated team. You will also hear about the experiences and stories behind the artwork that is produced by the residents of Hudson River Housing.

There was a documentary based on the homeless community in Poughkeepsie which will be played and also includes time with the filmmaker, Lowell Handler.

I had no idea about the Poughkeepsie Underwear Factory, did you? During this event, guests will have the option to visit the Poughkeepsie Underwear Factory in efforts to gain additional knowledge on volunteering. I have to say, my favorite part about this incredible event if that you can create a special note and add it to a meal which will be delivered to a local homeless shelter. Every act of kindness counts. J

Guests who attend this event in person will receive a small dinner. Virtual guests will not miss out on this meal but instead receive recipes from Flores Food Truck who is catering the dinner along with a voucher to use with them in the future.

Hudson River Housing has the ticket information listed below.

https://secure.givelively.org/event/hudson-river-housing/14th-annual-wind-chill-dinner

https://www.canva.com/design/DAEMZ2Oy3-s/Jw5jNpSKLfmy-v93XQ12Ow/view?website#2:wind-chill

Hudson River Housing, Inc.

Event location: The Poughkeepsie Trolley Barn (located in the rear, gallery)

489 Main Street

Poughkeepsie NY, 12601