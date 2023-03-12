Stunning Hudson Valley Church For Sale Offers Unlimited Options

This breathtaking location in 'the heart of the city' of Hudson has the potential for endless opportunities with the right owner. The church was built in 1880 and for the first time in over 140 years someone has the unique opportunity to purchase it. Imagine all of the possibilities that could be done with the building?

What unique property is for sale in Hudson, NY?

It's not everyday someone can say they've purchased a church. Look how stunning the outside and the inside is, it has ornate trusses, original pews and hardwood floors just to name a few things. It also comes with something pretty interesting....

More details:

The church comes with an original pipe organ. Look how gorgeous it is (pictured above) and no matter what you used this property for you'd have to keep it. They don't make instruments like that anymore...

Even more details on the church in Hudson, NY:

Stunning stained glass windows can be found all around it, they deserve a picture all by themselves. If you keep it as a church you're ready to go with anything you'd need.

What else could go into the church in Hudson, NY?

The buyer who purchases this has a very cool opportunity where they could create a unique living and working space. The church did recently get approved from zoning for continued use as a church, art gallery, museum, hotel or eating and drinking establishment. The room (pictured above) could be used for any of those options.

Hidden gem found in this Hudson, NY church:

The church also comes with a parsonage that it attached. For those who don't know a parsonage is a home that is provided by the church for a member of clergy. This one here includes, bedrooms, bathrooms and a beautiful porch to relax on.

The property is located on 18-20 S 6th Street in Hudson, NY12534. The current listing price is $1,100,000 and we can see why with all that is has to offer. Wow...what a beautiful location and opportunity for someone.

