Annual Naked Outdoor Event May Sell Out New York

I can't believe it has already been 4 years since I first told you about a crazy event I discovered taking place in Howe Caverns. The first time I saw it being promoted on the Howe Caverns Facebook page I thought it was a joke but it turns out it is not a joke and it is a very popular event.

Not many of us would go anywhere naked much less attend an event in a cave with total strangers but for 4 years now, people have gathered for an evening of fun called "Naked in a Cave." Now before you start thinking all kinds of crazy things let's go on the record to say that this is a tasteful event that is loads of fun.

Naked in a Cave Howe Caverns, New York

According to the Howe Caverns Facebook page, 150 people have already signed up for this evening in September. The reason that Howe Caverns is sharing the information again is they want people to know that they limit the number of tickets for this event to 300. So if you want to be sure to get a ticket you should probably start gathering your party and order yours before they are gone.

Even though I have written about this event in the past I have not yet had the chance to attend it nor have I been able to find someone who did. But I imagine it is a load of fun in its own right. This year's fourth Annual Naked in a Cave will take place on Saturday, September 17th. In order to go, you will need a ticket.

Tickets are priced at $85 plus tax. Your ticket includes one complimentary adult beverage and your Nake in a Cave Souvenir robe. If you are planning to go remember that they required you to be 21 years of age and all tickets are non-refundable. Find out more by checking out the Howe Caverns Facebook page.

