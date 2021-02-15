How Far Have You Travelled Out of the HV to Get a COVID Vaccine?

Getting an appointment locally has been difficult for some. Did you have to travel for your coronavirus shot?

Since we first heard there was an approved vaccine for the coronavirus a lot of people all over the nation wondered about the distribution details and how soon they could get it.

The the state continues to vaccinate thousands of eligible people, many New Yorkers are still anxiously waiting for their COVID-19 vaccination.

New York is still in phase 1b of the vaccination rollout plan to battle COVID but the list of eligible people continues to grow.

The supplies are limited and we often hear there are some cases where the vaccines go unused.

According to New York State's website, we're distributing over 250,000 vaccines per week.

Have you gotten your coronavirus vaccination yet? If so, did you have to leave the Hudson Valley or were you able to get it here?

No one wants to be inconvenienced and go very far out of their way but some people ar desperate for shot. How far in the Hudson Valley did you go or how far out of the Hudson Valley did you travel? Whether it was Buffalo, Utica, Potsdam, White Plains, Jones Beach or the Javits Center what was the trip like?

Some states like Florida offered out of state vaccinations. Did anyone take a vacation down in the Florida Keys and get the vaccine while they were down there? That sounds like how I would want to get vaccinated.