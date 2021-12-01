How Can You Help Hudson Valley Veterans? It’s Easy

How many times have you thanked a veteran? I try to say thank you every time I meet someone who is serving or who has served our country, but it just doesn't seem like enough. It’s only words. Is there a way to really help our Hudson Valley veterans? Something that will really make a difference? As a matter of fact, there is. And it's super easy.

It’s time for the annual Treat the Troops campaign, a food and new clothing drive to benefit Castle Point VA and the veterans they serve. Many of our veterans are living without and are barely getting by. Please consider a donation. If you are not comfortable with dropping something by, they will be happy to accept any gift card donations and do the shopping for you. Once again, because of covid, making and sending holiday goodies overseas was proving to be near impossible. But helping out our veterans here at home is a great way to make up for it.

All donations are welcome, but there are some donations that were specifically requested. Food items include coffee, tea, cake/muffin/brownie mix, mayonnaise, jello and pudding, cereal and oatmeal, canned meat and spam, instant mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, cookies, and salad dressing. Requested clothing items include socks, t-shirts, men's sweatpants, and coats. New clothing only, please.

Donations will be accepted starting this Monday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 10, from 9 AM to 4 PM at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls. Special drop-off times can be arranged at your request by calling (845) 297-2610 and asking for Kristin.

Best Resources for Vets in the Hudson Valley

Top 9 Secret Menu Items You Can Order at Hudson Valley Restaurants Did you know that many Hudson Valley restaurants have a "secret menu?" The next time you're at the drive-thru, you may want to order one of these little-known selections that may possibly be tastier than anything on the real menu.