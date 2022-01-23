The 6 Most Lavish Indoor Pools For Sale in the Hudson Valley

I know I'm not alone in my love of looking at houses that I could never afford on Zillow. Hell, SNL made an entire sketch about it. For me, the more outlandish the better. I've already shared this $45 million stunner on the banks of the Hudson River, as well as the Kingston castle with an actual secret underground tunnel, but since the temperatures have dropped, I've started fantasizing about something extra-fancy: luxury indoor pools.

Is there any bigger FU to nature than deciding to create your entirely own ecosystem inside your house? Sure, us regular people do it with wood stoves or radiators, but having the space and money to maintain hundreds of thousands of gallons of water so you can watch the snow fall while you do the backstroke is on an entirely different level. And speaking of levels, these Hudson Valley homes (or palaces in some cases) run the gamut from "wow, cool!" to "HOLY S***, YOU HAVE THAT IN YOUR HOUSE?!?" From Napanoch to Red Hook, let's check out the most massive, luxurious, and straight-up impressive indoor residential pools in the Hudson Valley.

$15,000,000 estate in Poughquag, NY

Heather Croner/Zillow Heather Croner/Zillow loading...

This massive property has 18,000 square-feet of indoor space, so honestly they'd better have an indoor pool. And not to disappoint, the pool looks exactly how you'd expect it to:

Heather Croner/Zillow Heather Croner/Zillow loading...

Yup, those are pillars lining this mosaic-tiled masterpiece. I spy a hot tub, too (Tony Montana not included).

$2,450,000 Cabin in Red Hook, NY

Allison Morelle/Zillow Allison Morelle/Zillow loading...

This property is almost unassuming, but with over 7,000 square-feet, just by looking at it, you know it's hiding some pretty cool things inside, like this:

Allison Morelle/Zillow Allison Morelle/Zillow loading...

$4,600,000 in Windham, NY

Erin K Connolly-Frontino/Zillow Erin K Connolly-Frontino/Zillow loading...

How many people can say they skied and swam in the same day? This 10,600 square-foot behemoth is perfect for when you and 30 of your closest friends want to hit the slope and then relax here:

Erin K Connolly-Frontino/Zillow Erin K Connolly-Frontino/Zillow loading...

$45,000,000 in Hyde Park, NY

Laurel Kerr/Zillow Laurel Kerr/Zillow loading...

You can read more about this massive estate and why it is no longer a legal house, but not only do they have an outdoor pool, but an indoor one as well. Is this the first residential pool with a view of another pool?

Laurel Kerr/Zillow Laurel Kerr/Zillow loading...

$1.950,000 in Catskill, NY

Richard Vizzini/Zillow Richard Vizzini/Zillow loading...

Taking a look at its exterior, would you suspect that there's an OLYMPIC-sized pool hiding inside? You finally have an excuse to invite Michael Phelps over to hang out.

Richard Vizzini/Zillow Richard Vizzini/Zillow loading...

$3,999,000 in Napanoch, NY

Fred Waring/Zillow Fred Waring/Zillow loading...

One of my best friends when I was growing up lived in Napanoch, but unfortunately not here (sorry dude). This "modest" 5,600 square-foot home has amazing views on the outside and a pool on the inside.

Fred Waring/Zillow Fred Waring/Zillow loading...

This Kingston Castle Comes Complete with a Secret Tunnel This Kingston listing has a massive house, huge property, AND a secret tunnel