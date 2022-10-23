Many residents have waited for this notable moment to happen. What exactly is causing all of the buzz around Hopewell Junction, NY?

Hopewell Junction offers a ton of cool things to its residents and to the Hudson Valley. There are great restaurants to eat at, cute stores to shop at, easy entrances to the rail trail and an awesome museum I just recently discovered on my walk. If you pick up the rail trail near Daddy O's restaurant, you'll notice there are a few buildings along the walking trail that have a pretty special meaning to the community.

What museum can be found on the rail trail in Hopewell Junction, NY?

Hopewell Depot Museum Instagram/Canva Hopewell Depot Museum Instagram/Canva loading...

The Hopewell Depot Museum is a gem here in Dutchess County and it provides the area with the history and education of how Hopewell Junction and East Fishkill formed.

It's become a big tourist attraction and people can learn, see photos, check out artifacts, view written records and more. The Depot Museum resembles a restored train station and as you walk by, you really feel like you're at one. Not only that, but after you visit the museum you can go on a great walk and get some exercise.

What big event recently happened at the Hopewell Depot Museum?

Hopewell Depot Museum Hopewell Depot Museum loading...

After a few years of research, fundraising, waiting, and hard work, the museum was finally able to install an original caboose and it really completes the look. The caboose was literally lifted by a giant crane, placed on wheels and then put on a set of tracks. All the hard work paid off because many residents watched in awe as the process took place.

More information on the caboose:

Hopewell Depot Museum Hopewell Depot Museum loading...

Here's a sneak peek of the inside of the caboose (pictured above). What a cool piece of history to add to Hopewell Junction and we'll have to stay tuned for what happens next with it. If you stop by the Hopewell Depot Museum, send us a picture or tell us more about your experience on the station app.

Get our free mobile app

We are talking about cool places in the area, here are the next places you should add to your Hudson Valley bucket list:

Have You Been To FDR's Cousin's House in Rhinebeck, NY? Some may only know about FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt but there were other family members who played a role in the Hudson Valley.

Thomas Suckley and his wife Catherine Murray Bowne created history in Dutchess County, NY. Their estate called "Wilderstein" was designed in the 1800's.

According to Wilderstein.org , the meaning behind the name of their estate means "wild man's stone". This was in reference to "an Indian petroglyph on the property, a reminder of the cultural heritage that preceded European settlement of the region."

By the late 1800's, the son of Thomas and Catherine (Robert Bowne Suckley) along with his wife, Elizabeth Philips Montgomery decided to add onto the estate.

This "Queen Anne style mansion" is also known for its beautiful views, lush landscape and large property. There were three generations of the Suckley family members that lived at Wilderstein.

Who was related to FDR?

Margaret Suckley was not only just a cousin of FDR but they spent quality time together. She traveled with FDR during his presidency and gifted him his black Scottish terrier dog, Fala. Margaret also helped FDR form his library located in Hyde Park, NY.

Some would also say that she was a "confidante" to him as well. Margaret was with FDR when he passed away in Georgia. She died at the Wilderstein estate in 1991 at 100 years old.

Margaret was the last resident to live at Wilderstein.

Wilderstein is also known as "the Hudson Valley's most important example of Victorian architecture."