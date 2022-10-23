Historic Hudson Valley Museum Finally Introduces Fascinating Expansion
Many residents have waited for this notable moment to happen. What exactly is causing all of the buzz around Hopewell Junction, NY?
Hopewell Junction offers a ton of cool things to its residents and to the Hudson Valley. There are great restaurants to eat at, cute stores to shop at, easy entrances to the rail trail and an awesome museum I just recently discovered on my walk. If you pick up the rail trail near Daddy O's restaurant, you'll notice there are a few buildings along the walking trail that have a pretty special meaning to the community.
What museum can be found on the rail trail in Hopewell Junction, NY?
The Hopewell Depot Museum is a gem here in Dutchess County and it provides the area with the history and education of how Hopewell Junction and East Fishkill formed.
It's become a big tourist attraction and people can learn, see photos, check out artifacts, view written records and more. The Depot Museum resembles a restored train station and as you walk by, you really feel like you're at one. Not only that, but after you visit the museum you can go on a great walk and get some exercise.
What big event recently happened at the Hopewell Depot Museum?
After a few years of research, fundraising, waiting, and hard work, the museum was finally able to install an original caboose and it really completes the look. The caboose was literally lifted by a giant crane, placed on wheels and then put on a set of tracks. All the hard work paid off because many residents watched in awe as the process took place.
More information on the caboose:
Here's a sneak peek of the inside of the caboose (pictured above). What a cool piece of history to add to Hopewell Junction and we'll have to stay tuned for what happens next with it. If you stop by the Hopewell Depot Museum, send us a picture or tell us more about your experience on the station app.
