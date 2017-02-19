Hollywood A-lister Spends Week in Beacon

It was recently announced that Olivia Wilde would be starring in a movie called A Vigilante. She would be playing the part of The Woman, a shadowy figure who helps victims deal with their domestic abusers. AKA, she disappears them. I think.

As she recently posted on her Instagram, Wilde spent the past week staying at The Roundhouse in Beacon.

I'm not quite sure where in the Hudson Valley the movie was filming, but Wilde talked about how great the view from her room was, how much she loved the ramen at the hotel, and she enjoyed her stay so much she told all of her 2.3 million Instagram followers to go stay at the hotel.

I'm imaging that they're probably going to be booked for awhile, but if you'd like to stay there in the future, hit the link for The Roundhouse.