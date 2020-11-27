Holiday Pet Photos to Help Pets Alive

Haven’t you always wanted one of those holiday pet photos for your cat or dog? You know, the ones where your pet gets to sit on Santa’s lap? Sure you have, and you can get a holiday photo of your pet while helping Pets Alive in Middletown.

Pets Alive is a no-kill shelter in Middletown, and they have helped and adopted out thousands of animals. Of course fundraising has been challenging this year for Pets Alive, as it has been for many local not for profit organizations. But with the help of the community, they’ve been able to keep going. Here’s another way you can help.

Pets Alive is inviting you to get a picture of your pet and/or children with Santa for a donation of your choice to Pets Alive Animal Shelter. The photo shoots will take place on Sunday, Dec. 13 from 11AM - 3PM at Bark IN Style Salon on 560 Route 17m Middletown. You can take the pictures with your own cell phone or they will take them for you and send them via text or email.

Due to COVID-19 they are asking everyone to stay in your vehicles and call (845)775-3100 when you arrive. You will be called in by a first come first serve basis when santa is ready for you. Anyone who enters the salon must be wearing a mask. Santa will be wearing a clear mask. Using your discretion, children will be allowed to briefly remove their masks for the photo.

For more information about the pet photos, check out the event facebook page. For more information about Pets Alive and their mission, visit the website.