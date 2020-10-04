Hocus Pocus Themed Shake Hits Hudson Valley Ice Cream Stores

Halloween just got a heck of a lot sweeter in the Hudson Valley.

One of the season's most coveted movies has a new milk shake and it's available at Carvel ice cream stores in the Hudson Valley.

The Halloween season is one of those times where it's okay to either let your more scary side show by watching your favorite horror flicks or dressing up as a monster and trying to terrify the trick or treaters (if we're allowed to have any this year). It's also a time where it's okay to go back to your childhood years and try to rekindle some times that were fun and innocent like carving pumpkins or eating candy all month long. To each there own.

Another staple in many peoples Halloween celebrations is watching the movie, Hocus Pocus starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker. The movie has a huge cult following and has become a Halloween classic. So much so that some TV channels air it almost every single day for the month of October. It's crazy to think that Hocus Pocus is approaching 30 years old and how popular the film has become in recent years.

If the Sanderson sisters awoke in 2020, what kind of ice cream do you think they'd like? One shop thinks they know the answer.

Disney and Halloween fans alike can celebrate both the season and Hocus Pocus at participating Carvel locations with their new limited edition Hocus Pocus Shake. There are Carvel locations in Hopewell Junction and Poughkeepsie.