Some adults like to head out to the nearest bar after a long week at the office, but I think the Potato Bar might be the next best thing.

I love trying new restaurants, breweries, wineries, and food trucks around the Hudson Valley and thankfully, we have a ton to choose from. I also tend to follow them on social media if I have an enjoyable experience when I visit.

While scrolling on Instagram and looking for something to do this weekend, I found a post collaboration with one of my favorite cideries.

Bad Seed Cider Company shared that on April 2nd, the Potato Bar would be on hand at their location in Highland, NY. I wish you could have seen how fast I click on the @PotatoBarHV Instagram account...

What in the World is a Potato Bar?

The Potato Bar HV is a pop-up dining experience run by Aga and Danny. They bring classic Polish and Slovak dishes and "flavors from the Old World to the Hudson Valley" according to their Instagram.

A trip to their website explains that they serve pierogi, klobasa, paczki, and more! They even have gluten-free and vegan options as well.

Where Can You Find The Potato Bar HV?

Aga and Danny travel all over the Hudson Valley and update their social media accounts with their next location.

They're hosting a Spring Dinner in April at The Underwear Factory in Poughkeepsie. It's a ticketed event that includes a five-course meal of "seasonal dishes highlighting Polish and Slovak heritage as well as wine pairing from our friends at Fjord Vineyards."

Get your tickets and learn more at PotatoBarEats.com.

