Historic Hudson Valley Bed & Breakfast On The Market

A historic Orange County farmhouse dating all the way back to the late 1700s is on the market and has been operating as an award-winning B&B in recent years. Named Best Bed & Breakfast in the Hudson Valley for 2019, The Borland House in Montgomery has also rated five stars by Trip Advisor and features lots of character. According to the listing, original construction dates to 1789, the main house was added in 1830, and the owners' quarters in 2006.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

More details on the listing can be found at Loopnet or if you'd like to visit their website directly you can head to BorlandHouse.com.