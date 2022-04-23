Hike the Hyde Park Trails, Beautiful and Rich in History

Feeling a little less than fit after the winter? You’re not alone. A lot of people have joined gyms, but the gym isn’t for everyone. There is a great way to exercise at your own pace and you can enjoy the sights and history of the Hudson Valley while you do it. Have you thought about hiking? There are some great places to hike here in the Hudson Valley. One of those places, Hyde Park, in the heart of Dutchess County, has some amazing trails that are also rich in history.

More than 34 miles of trails can be found throughout the parks, preserves and historic sites in Hyde Park. You can even be part of the 2022 Hyde Park Healthy Trails Walkabout. The Walkabout is a program to encourage walking outdoors for health, year-round in parks and preserves. Complete twelve listed Hyde Park Trails during the year to earn a free, sew-on patch.

You can get a head start on this year's Walkabout by signing up for the kickoff hike this Saturday, April 23 at 9:AM, at the Home of Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site in the main parking area. The hike will be limited to 25 participants, advance registration required, and you can register right here.

It's a 3.3 mile hike that could take up to 3 hours, depending on the group's abilities. Expect a moderate walk with some uphill hiking. Bring bug repellent, water, and snacks if you think you'll want them. For more information about the 2022 Hyde Park Healthy Trails Walkabout, visit the Hyde Park Trails web page.

