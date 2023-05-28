Hidden Surprise Found in Home For Sale in Cold Spring, NY

One Putnam County home has an incredible surprise in it and it will be perfect for the right buyer. I'm starting to really enjoy looking at all the homes that are for sale in the Hudson Valley. Each home has something different about it and this one has something you'd never expect.

What beautiful home is for sale in Cold Spring, NY?

Cold Spring, NY is a beautiful area and it's many people's top choice of a place to live around here. The house (pictured above) looks very nice, it was newly-renovated, is only 15 minutes from the Metro North Train Station and is on 3.5 acres. That is all really great stuff, but wait until you see what this house is really about.....

Views, views and more views:

The views says it all. When you first look at the house you might not expect that is has a view like this. In fact, the home has panoramic mountain views and the deck that runs the length of the house. My morning coffee and nightly wine spot would literally be right here.

The home is located on 104 Crest Road in Cold Spring, NY. The current listing price for it is $795,000 and it has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in it. We hope the right buyer purchases this home and makes a ton of great memories in it.

