Here’s How To Take New York’s Most Scenic Spring Road Trip In 5 Days
Spring time is in full swing all across New York State. Take time to get out this season and explore. Maybe take an epic scenic road trip over the course of 5 days.
Let's be honest, we are so lucky living in New York State from the standpoint there there is so many different scenic road trips you can take year round. During spring, you're able to enjoy beautiful landscapes, charming towns, and vibrant colors.
With April, the true first Spring days arrive. We all enjoy the fact that the days are getting longer and the trees and flowers start to bloom. According to New York Welcome, they claim that May is actually the best month to visit New York State during the spring season. Their logic is that the temperatures are pleasant, rain is moderate, and the humidity is almost non-existent:
It is the right month for outdoor activities and to visit the beautiful parks and botanical gardens that New York offers. It is also the perfect time for an Excursion to Washington DC with its blooming cherry trees along the Tidal Basin and around the famous Monuments and Memorials!"
So how do you take advantage of all this amazing weather? You plan a road trip. We decided to ask ChatGPT to get the most epic, most iconic, and most scenic Spring Road Trip across New York State. Yes, AI was smart enough to give us a detailed rundown day by day where to explore. This trip is five days, and looks like a lot of fun.