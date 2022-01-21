HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars Looking for New Hudson Valley Faces

Another day, another casting call. But that's to be expected when you live in Hollywood on the Hudson.

Earlier this week, news started to swirl that a Hallmark movie would be filming in the area. It was reported that Hallmarks 'A Christmas Spectacular' would be filming in Beacon, Newburgh, and Albany at the end of January and throughout February. They're currently casting extras in the area for the Christmas movie based in 1957 about a girl with big dreams of becoming a Rockette.

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars reboot is looking for "hundreds" of fresh faces.

According to Hudson Valley Casting, the Ulster County-based production is casting hundreds of new faces. They write on social media:

PLL needs lots of New Faces for Background. If you signed up already, you are in our database! If you haven't signed up... we need you!!!

Open Schedule

Hudson Valley Casting adds that most of the shooting and work happens on weekdays and "there is a test day before the work day... you have to be available for both ALL DAY, we cannot work around schedules AT ALL."

Those looking to be cast must be 18 and older. All roles are paid positions for both SAG-AFTRA and non-union. You can get more information by emailing HudsonValleyExtrasCasting@gmail.com or scanning the QR code on the Hudson Valley Casting Facebook page.

According to the official show description Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is a "coming-of-rage" drama that follows a series of tragic events that almost "ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart." In the present day, "a group of disparate teen girls—a brand-new set of Little Liars—find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago...as well as their own"

PLL drama has landed in Ulster County, will you land the next role?

10 TV Shows & Films You Didn't Know Were Made in Newburgh, New York

11 Of The Creepiest Public Places In New York Ghost Hunters Has Explored On TV

20 Must See TV Shows and Movies Made in Poughkeepsie, New York

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

8 Famous People Who Didn't Know Were Buried In New York Thinking about taking a ghost walk this Halloween, here are 9 famous graves you can check out this year.