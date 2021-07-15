Have You Seen This Missing Hyde Park Woman?

Have you seen this woman? The New York State Police are asking for your help.

On Tuesday, July 13th, 2021, The New York State Police from Rhinebeck put out an alert for a missing adult. According to a post on Facebook, they are currently looking for 48-year-old Bobbilyn Sturgess.

Sturgess was reported missing by her family. You can see a photo of Bobbilyn Sturgess above.

The New York State Police are reporting that Sturgess was last seen "weeks prior to June 9th, 2021." In a statement, the New York State Police wrote:

Bobbilyn was reported as missing and last seen weeks prior, possibly June 9, 2021. Bobbilyn is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is known to frequent the city of Poughkeepsie area.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Bobbilyn Sturgess, you are urged to contact local authorities. The New York State Police can be reached by calling (845) 677-7300. When calling with information please use Reference Case Number 10309658.

The post has been shared several times on social media throughout counties in the Hudson Valley as well as in the Catskill area.

It's extremely helpful to share information regarding missing people in our community. Just last week the New York State Police issued a Silver Alert, as they were looking for a missing 76-year-old man in Dutchess County. After their Facebook post of the man's photo was shared he was found safe and returned home to his family.

For more details and updates, you can follow The New York State Police on Facebook.

