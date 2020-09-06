Haunted History Events Around the Hudson Valley

Earlier this week the Hudson Valley got some great news regarding the upcoming fall season.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that outdoor fall activities like apple and pumpkin picking, hayrides and haunted house attractions are all considered low-risk activities.

Thankfully, we get to enjoy the many fall activity options around the Hudson Valley.

The Halloween season around the area is like no other. You have attractions like The Headless Horseman in Ulster Park which is changing it's hayride into a drive-through attraction.

If you're looking for more historic haunts around the Valley, then look no further. HauntedHistoryTrail.com created an events page for all of the Haunted Happenings in and around the Hudson Valley.

From Fort William Henry in the Lake George area to Saratoga Ghost Walks, the opportunities to get scared are truly endless. As of right now, there are no specific events in the Hudson Valley scheduled, but we think that will change the closer we get to spooky season.

Are you brave enough to get your scare on this fall season?

Ghost Hunt USA is also doing several different ghost tours in the Hudson Valley. They will be exploring and hunting ghosts at the super haunted Shanley Hotel in Napanoch in October. Earlier this summer, they took their ghost hunting equipment to investigate the Mid Orange Correctional Facility.

The Mid Orange Correctional Facility was recently put in the spotlight when Ghost Hunters on A&E stopped by for a visit. The ghostly activity was chill inducing.

Where is your favorite haunted Hudson Valley location? Have you had a paranormal experience there? We would love to hear your ghost stories!