Gruesome Wrong-Way Fatal Highway Crash In Hudson Valley, 2 Hurt
State Police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash in the Hudson Valley.
New York State Police confirmed an investigation following a fatal accident on Sprain Brook Parkway, near the Taconic State Parkway.
Fatal Sprain Brook Parkway Crash In the Town of Mount Pleasant, New York
On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway north of Bradhurst Avenue in the town of Mount Pleasant, New York.
The accident happened just after the highway splits with the Taconic State Parkway
The initial New York State Police investigation Determined the driver of a 2002 BMW 330I and lost control of the vehicle while heading north on the Sprain Brook Parkway, causing the BMW to enter the southbound side of the highway.
Wrong-Way Fatal Sprain Brook Parkway Crash Under Investigation
The BMW entered the southbound lanes of the parkway and struck a 2016 Jeep Patriot. The BMW was then hit by a southbound 2018 Nissan Versa.
Police did not release the name of the BMW driver but confirmed the driver was a man. He was transported to Westchester Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, police say.
Two Others Injured
The drivers of the Jeep and Nissan were both transported to local area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, according to New York State Police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.