How to Own a Charming Lake House in Orange County, NY

The home is located right on Greenwood Lake and one of the many things it offers is breathtaking views of the water. There are so many beautiful homes in the area, but one thing that can really set one apart from the others is having a water view. Being near the water is one of the most peaceful things and here's your chance to experience that.

What beautiful lake house is for sale in Orange County, NY?

I don't think I would ever leave the water. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths and AMAZING LAKE VIEWS. Even if you already own another home in the Hudson Valley, this could be the perfect summer lake house.

Take a look at that kitchen (pictured above). It looks very modern, but it has a cozy feel to it. That's impressive because both of those feelings in one can be very hard to find in one home.

More details on the home:

What a perfect home to entertain in. Imagine all of the cool dinner parties you could have out here? Summer is right around the corner and you could make this the ultimate Hudson Valley summer home.

This home is all about the water and you could have boats, jet skis and more water toys to have fun with here. You could also get a killer tan by lounging by the water all day if you become the owner.

The home is located on 93 Woods Road in Greenwood Lake, NY. The current listing price for it is $1,300,000 and the home is 2, 032 square feet. We hope the right person purchases it and creates a ton of fun memories here.

